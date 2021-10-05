Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $17,253,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

