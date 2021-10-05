Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

NYSE OR opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

