SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.75.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

