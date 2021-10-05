Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.70

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 477 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 527.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 310.60 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.