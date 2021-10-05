Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,364 shares during the quarter. Medicus Sciences Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of MSACU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 152,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

