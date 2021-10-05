Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Cigna comprises 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cigna by 954.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 214,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

CI stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.23. 24,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,363. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

