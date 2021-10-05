Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 78.8% in September

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

