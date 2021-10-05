TCASH (TCASH) One Day Volume Hits $6,745.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. TCASH has a market cap of $90,455.61 and approximately $6,745.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here

TCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

