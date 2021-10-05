TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. III Capital Management bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. TCV Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

