TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head to Head Contrast

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TELA Bio and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.47 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.91 Motus GI $100,000.00 315.98 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.09

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -70.07% -38.54% Motus GI -8,058.18% -73.19% -40.69%

Risk and Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TELA Bio and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 182.44%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

Motus GI beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

