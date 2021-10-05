Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $429.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

