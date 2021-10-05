Tellor (TRB) One Day Volume Tops $23.12 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $93.81 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.47 or 0.00095270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,116.87 or 0.08262246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00259864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,055,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,976,213 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

