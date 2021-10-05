Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 13,577 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

