Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $265,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.75.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $243.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.