Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $394,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

