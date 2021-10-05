Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

