Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $145,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 639.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

