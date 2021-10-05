Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,048 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $102,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

