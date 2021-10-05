The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

