The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 35,044 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 100 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 113 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $4,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

