The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $3,683,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.56. 85,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

