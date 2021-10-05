The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

