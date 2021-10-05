The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $360,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,564,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

