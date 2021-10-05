The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 107.3% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,446. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.