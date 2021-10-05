The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $429.68 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

