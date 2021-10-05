The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,670 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

