The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,711 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

DRE stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

