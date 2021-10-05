The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 63,390 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sabre were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its position in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SABR opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

