The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust surprise trend. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fifth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales growth was attributed to strength across all segments coupled with robust volume, pricing and mix. Management issued its outlook for fiscal 2022. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, cost leverage gains due to higher sales and other benefits. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and reinvestments and other impacts hurt the company’s margins, which weighed on the bottom line. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,938. The firm has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

