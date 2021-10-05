The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.