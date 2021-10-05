The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 7.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 26.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.