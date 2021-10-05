The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.