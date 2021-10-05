The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,251. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

