The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.55 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

