Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.36. 26,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

