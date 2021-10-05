TheStreet Upgrades Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 946,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

