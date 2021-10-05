Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. These buyouts are providing Thor with attractive long-term growth opportunities and fueling the backlog. Its consolidated backlog of $16.86 billion (as of Jul 31, 2021) offers growth visibility through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. The firm’s commitment to deleverage, enhance liquidity profile, increase investors’ value sparks optimism. The RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 577,200 units, up 34% year over year, which bodes well for Thor. Thus, the stock commands a bullish stance..”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

