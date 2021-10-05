Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.88.

TWM opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

