Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after buying an additional 661,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 54.81. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

