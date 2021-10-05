Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $569.00 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

