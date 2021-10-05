Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

