Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

