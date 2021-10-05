Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.