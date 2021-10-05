Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.