Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,006,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

