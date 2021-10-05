Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.