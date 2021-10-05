Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.23 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average is $286.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.42.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

