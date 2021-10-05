Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.42.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.23 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.