Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.