TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TODGF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price target on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

